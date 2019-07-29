Opel's Insignia lineup is about to be updated, as evidenced by the sighting of partially camouflaged prototypes.

The latest tester is for the Insignia's Grand Sport liftback sedan body style, which we get here as the Buick Regal Sportback. Opel engineers are also testing an updated Insignia Sports Tourer wagon, which we get in soft-roader form as the Buick Regal TourX.

The current Insignia was only introduced in 2017 so to see engineers testing an updated version so soon is unusual.

The likely reason for the quick facelift is to implement a new design language Opel is introducing across its range to mark the brand's revival under the stewardship of new parent company PSA Group. The French automaker bought Opel from General Motors in 2017 and has already made it profitable.

Opel previewed its new design language with the GT X Experimental concept unveiled last August. Key to design is the new face where two strong axes intersect at a prominent logo in the front grille. The vertical axis is emphasized by a central hood crease while the horizontal is by a chrome strip and wing-shaped daytime running lights.

The changes on the prototype are heavily camouflaged but we can already see the new grille poking through.

Opel GT X Experimental concept

It's possible some of the Insignia's powertrains will be changed, too. The current powertrains are mostly GM units which PSA Group uses under license, so we could see the French automaker swap in some of its own units. Another reason could be to drop in more efficient units to meet stricter emissions standards coming into force in Europe in 2020. How these changes will affect the Buick Regal lineup isn't clear.

Note, it's not just the Insignia that Opel plans to update. The German brand plans to launch eight redesigned or updated models by the end of 2020, including some electric cars. Some we know include the recently revealed Corsa redesign and Astra update, and a Mokka X redesign. This Insignia update should bow later this year. A debut during September's 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show is a strong possibility.

With the arrival of the new or updated models, Opel is also dropping low-volume sellers like the Adam, Cascada and Karl. We get the Cascada in Buick showrooms and our version could be on its way out too since Opel is the manufacturer, however Buick remains quiet on the matter.