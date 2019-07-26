This week, it was all 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray all the time. We learned how the car can start at less than $60,000; Chevrolet said there will not be a manual transmission for the new mid-engine car; we took a closer look at how the new Corvette will achieve a 0-60 mph time of less than 3 seconds; and we explained the sports car's Z51 package. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray will cost less than $60,000 when it goes on sale. Keep in mind, that's the floated MSRP before a destination charge and any options. The Z51 package, which unlocks the performance stats Chevrolet touted, will cost extra.

Sadly, the new Corvette will not offer a manual transmission. We spoke to the car's Chief Engineer and Vehicle Line Director, Tadge Juechter, who said building manual transmissions is a dying business. The cost and effort associated with making a bespoke manual for the car was too much.

Chevy's new 495-horsepower sports car will also do 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds, which is close to today's 755-hp Corvette ZR1. How will it do that? Engineering Explained broke it down in a new video.

Exactly what comes in the Corvette Stingray's Z51 package? A lot. We examined what buyers get when they check the box for the extra equipment. It'll be a must-have for those who want the most performance from the base Stingray model.

Finally, we took a bigger picture look at the mid-engine Corvette and learned the major reasons why Chevy moved the engine. In short, it's all about lap times and driver engagement.