Mercedes-Benz is out testing the Maybach version of its redesigned S-Class. The car can be identified by its unique grille, whose vertical slats were inspired by the pinstripes of a suit. It's becoming a staple of modern Maybachs.

Kia has unveiled a wild Stinger concept designed for the track. Tuning of the car's twin-turbo V-6 has seen output rise to 422 horsepower and weight-saving mods have reduced the weight by about 330 pounds.

Audi has a redesigned S6 for 2020. The 444-horsepower twin-turbo V-6-powered sport sedan boasts an electric compressor and generates all the right noises.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class spy shots

Kia Stinger GT420 shows track potential of Korean sport sedan

2020 Audi S6 starts from $74,895, electric turbo comes standard

First drive review: 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport prototype heats up VW's chill crossover

Aston Martin wrote off $24M after Vanquish IP sale fell through

2020 Chevrolet Silverado diesel tops pickup truck mpg race

Celebrities and CEOs are buying expensive cars off Instagram

2020 Nissan Rogue receives the slightest of price increases

2020 Cadillac XT5 picks up fresh looks, new powertrain

Democrats call to end global warming emissions (gasoline included) by 2050