A one-off 2019 Ford Mustang GT honoring World War II flying ace Bud Anderson will be auctioned off for charity. Unveiled this week, the car has been developed with Roush and Ford Performance and packs over 700 horsepower.

2019 Nissan Skyline (Japan spec)

Nissan updated its Skyline sedan sold in Japan. The car is a rebadged version of the Infiniti Q50 sold here, but it now features unique styling and technology to help set it apart, including a GT-R-inspired nose and the Skyline nameplate's signature quad-ring taillight design.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

It's finally here: the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the first Corvette with a mid-engine layout, and the first without a manual transmission. Will it prove a hit on the market? Supercar performance starting at less than $60,000 screams yes.

2020 Cadillac CT5-V

The 2020 CT5 continues Cadillac's strategy of offering more car for less bucks. This week we learned the CT5 is priced lower than a BMW 3-Series, despite it being closer in size to a BMW 5-Series.

Lotus Evija

Lotus this week joined the hypercar crowd with its Evija, a carbon fiber, battery-electric beast billed as the world's most powerful production car. We're talking 1,973 horsepower and 1,254 pound-feet of torque generated by four electric motors, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in well under 3.0 seconds, 0-186 mph acceleration in under 9.0 seconds, and a top speed somewhere above 200 mph.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43

Mercedes-AMG's GLC43 this week received an extra does of aggression and 23 more horsepower. And with the new looks, you'll have a hard time telling it apart from its GLC63 big brother.

2021 BMW 4-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was a redesigned BMW 4-Series, in coupe form. Other body styles will include the convertible, Gran Coupe sedan, and a new i4 electric sedan.

2021 Buick 3-row crossover spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Buick was also spotted testing a new three-row crossover. It's a twin under the skin with the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT6 and should make its debut late this year or early next.