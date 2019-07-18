Cadillac's focus has been on crossover SUVs for the last few years but the brand is bringing two new sedans for 2020: the compact CT4 and mid-size CT5.

The latter has just been priced and will start from a very reasonable $37,890, including destination, thus continuing Cadillac's strategy of offering more car for less bucks. For example, a BMW 3-Series starts just over $41,000, but at 185.7 inches in length is a full eight inches shorter than the CT5.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury

Although it hasn't been priced yet, the smaller CT4 will likely feature similar market differentiation qualities, i.e. expect it to undercut an Audi A3, even though it's closer in size to an Audi A4. It will also be the only contender in its class with rear-wheel drive.

But getting back to the CT5, the starting price is for a CT5 Luxury grade which includes numerous goodies as standard. The list includes a 10-speed automatic, 10-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment, a rearview camera, and forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport

Above the CT5 Luxury grade is a CT5 Premium Luxury starting at $41,690 and a CT5 Sport starting at $42,690.

The standard engine for each grade is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 making 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, and drive is to the rear wheels. Adding all-wheel drive is a ‭$2,600‬ option, and other cool add-ons like a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, digital instrument cluster, and Super Cruise self-driving for highways will be priced closer to the market launch later this year.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury

We're also waiting to learn pricing information for the sporty CT5-V and high-performance CT5-V “plus.” The CT5 fills in for the former CTS Vsport and features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 good for an estimated 355 hp and 400 lb-ft. The CT5-V “plus,” which is still being developed and could be designated a Blackwing, will most likely sport Cadillac's 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8 and over 500 hp. This model is the true successor to the CTS-V.

Production of the CT4 and CT5 is handled at General Motors' Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, where the ATS and CTS were built.