The next generation of BMW's 4-Series has been spotted, in its coupe body style. Other body styles will include the convertible, Gran Coupe sedan, and a new i4 electric sedan.

The 2020 CT5 continues Cadillac's strategy of offering more car for less bucks. For instance, the CT5 is priced lower than a BMW 3-Series despite being closer in size to a BMW 5-Series.

Mercedes-AMG's GLC43 gets an extra does of aggression and 23 more horsepower for 2020. And with the new looks, you'll have a hard time telling it apart from its GLC63 big brother.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news.

2021 BMW 4-Series spy shots

2020 Cadillac CT5 priced from $37,890, or less than a 3-Series

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 gets power boost

2020 Honda Insight hybrid sedan gets $135 price bump, efficiency stays the same

Lexus GX gets tough off-road transformation

Polestar 2 performance package cues Tesla Model 3 rivalry

2020 Audi A8 gets predictive active suspension

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross earns IIHS award

Deep dive: Brian's Mitsubishi Eclipse from "The Fast and the Furious"

Continental builds something greater from "mild" 48-volt foundation