Audi's redesigned RS 3 has been spotted and is expected to follow a formula similar to its predecessor. This means a turbo-5 up front and power to all four wheels.

Big SUVs are back in favor, and a new generation of the biggest of them all could be waiting in the wings. It's been discovered that Ford recently filed trademark protection for the Excursion name.

General Motors is bringing back Hummer, this time as an electric pickup truck under the GMC brand. The new Hummer EV was meant to be revealed in May but that's been delayed. The good news is that the market launch is still on track for the fall of 2021.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots and video

Ford Excursion redux? Trademark filing may hint at big SUV's return

GMC Hummer EV's May 20 reveal canceled, removable top confirmed

Review update: 2020 Volkswagen Passat SEL is a chucker

Nio thrown a lifeline by Chinese state-owned entities

Tesla aims to scale up Model Y after profitable Q1, but delays Semi deliveries to 2021

Bollinger B2 electric truck to be offered as chassis cab

2020 Honda Civic vs. 2020 Hyundai Elantra: Compare Cars

McLaren recalls nearly 2,800 supercars including $1M Senna

Tesla Model S is already at an EPA-cycle 400 miles of range, Musk says