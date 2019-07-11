A prototype for the next-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI has been spotted. Peak power in the new hot hatch is tipped to come close to 300 horsepower, or as much as in the current Golf R.

The 200th Bugatti Chiron has been built. It's a Sport model with 110 ans Bugatti anniversary treatment, and it's destined for a customer in Switzerland.

Bentley has unveiled a concept to celebrate its centennial this year as well as look toward the future. The concept is an electric grand tourer measuring 19 feet in length and capable of traveling over 400 miles on a single charge.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news:

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI spy shots

Bugatti has built 200 Chirons

Bentley EXP 100 GT concept previews self-driving, zero-emission future for grand touring

2019 Toyota Camry vs. 2019 Nissan Altima: Compare Cars

2020 Buick Enclave arrives with Sport Touring pack

Tesla Model 3 earns top safety scores in Europe

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots and video

2019 Honda Pilot review

2020 BMW 840i brings inline-6 to the flagship coupe and convertible

23 states now oppose EPA fuel economy freeze