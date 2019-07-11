Buick will entice potential buyers of the Enclave for the 2020 model year with a round of updates, one of which is a new Sport Touring package.

It's a styling pack that adds a body-colored grille surround, black accents, and unique 20-inch aluminum wheels. Sadly, there's no extra performance so the Enclave's standard 3.6-liter V-6 still churns out a dependable 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.

The Enclave was redesigned for 2018 with a bold look and Buick's upmarket Avenir grade. For 2020, all Enclaves benefit from Buick's latest infotainment system which includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen display.

2020 Buick Enclave Avenir

There are new available features, too, including high-definition camera monitoring and a massage function for the front seats that was previously only available on Premium and Avenir grades. Speaking of the Avenir, the 2020 model year sees the lower section of the front fascia match the body color.

Finally, the 2020 Enclave receives three new color options: Champagne Gold Metallic, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, and Rich Garnet Metallic (Avenir only).

The first examples will land at dealerships later this summer and pricing has been confirmed to start from $41,195, including destination.