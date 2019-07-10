Aston Martin previewed the DBS GT Zagato that will be sold together with a DB4 GT Zagato continuation car for $7.9 million. The car doesn't have a rear windshield and its grille has 108 individual elements that can open and close, depending if the car is running or not.

Honda increased the starting price of its 2019 Civic Type R. The car is now close to $2,500 more expensive than when it first arrived, though it still undercuts rivals.

Land Rover is set to unveil a redesigned Defender this year and the latest spy shots reveal the new shape. The redesign is the first for the iconic nameplate since the original was launched more than three decades ago.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Hyundai debuts engine improvements for top 2020 Sonata sedans

Voitures Extravert reveals its 2019 Quintessenza electric 911

VW tests AI-informed design process to cut weight—and flaunt it

2021 BMW M4 Convertible spy shots

Woes mount for 9-speed automatic transmission, latest recall covers 82,000 Jeep Cherokees

Review update: The 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 can tackle the concrete jungle

Tesla Model 3 earns top safety scores in Europe