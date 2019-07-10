Italian design house and coachbuilder Zagato turned 100 this year and is celebrating by working with one of its closest partners through the years: Aston Martin.

The two are collaborating on the new DBS GT Zagato supercar based on the DBS Superleggera, new teaser shots for which were released on Tuesday.

The teasers hint at a car that is thoroughly modern and that barely resembles the DBS Superleggera on which it is based. Its creators say the car embodies the next evolution in Aston Martin Zagato design language, though signature elements such as a double-bubble roof and truncated tail look to remain.

Teaser for Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato

Particularly impressive is the carbon fiber roof, a single piece that flows from the wraparound windshield all the way to the rear. There's no rear windshield, so Aston Martin has installed a digital rearview mirror. The roof design gives the effect of the car having no hard lines above the shoulder line.

Other unique elements include the headlights, wheel patterns, and grille. The latter consists of 108 diamond-shaped carbon fiber pieces that remain flush with the grille when the car is parked and open up when the engine is started to allow air to flow through.

“This is a car that is not only focused around beauty, but drama too,” Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said. “Our dynamic grille gives us an opportunity to provide the car with two very different identities.”

It isn't clear if there will be any extra power from the donor DBS Superleggera's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, but we're sure few will complain with the stock 715-horsepower rating.

Just 19 DBS GT Zagatos will be built, though you won't be able to buy the car by itself. Aston Martin is offering it together with a continuation example of the 1960s-era DB4 GT Zagato in what is being labeled the DBZ Centenary Collection.

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato continuation car

We'll remind you that the original DB4 GT Zagato was also built in a 19-car run, developed as a response to a need for a lighter version of the standard DB4 GT for racing.

The price to own the DBZ Centenary Collection is $7.9 million. While that's certainly steep, a previous DB4 GT Zagato continuation car, known as a Sanction II car, sold in 2012 for $1.9 million. Given the increase in classic car prices since then, we can only imagine what the car would be worth today.

Buyers can expect to take delivery of their DB4 GT Zagato continuation car in the fourth quarter of 2019. The DBS GT Zagato will start delivery in 2020. We should point out that only the DBS GT Zagato will be legal on the street, with the DB4 GT Zagato relegated to track use only likely due to it not meeting modern regulations.