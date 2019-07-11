BMW's 8-Series receives an expanded lineup for 2020, and we're glad to report that the price of entry is coming down.

The nameplate was revived last year with coupe and convertible body styles, but only the one grade, an M850i with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 tuned to deliver 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The M850i is priced to start at $112,895.

For 2020, there's a third body style, the Gran Coupe sedan, as well as new entry-level and range-topping grades. At the top there is the V-8-powered M8, which we saw in June, and at the bottom is the new 840i, which BMW said Wednesday will start at ‭$85,895, including destination.

That price is for the 840i Gran Coupe sedan. Should you want the 840i coupe, you'll need to pay ‭$88,895‬, and for the 840i convertible you're looking at a price of $‭98,395‬. The cars are slated to reach dealerships in September.

2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible (840i)

The 840i features a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 delivering 335 hp and 368 lb-ft and is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard buy buyers can opt for all-wheel drive. The engine still sees the big 8-Series hit 60 mph in a brief 4.4 seconds. The figure is for the 840i coupe with all-wheel drive. Top speed on all models is governed to 130 mph with all-season tires and 155 mph with performance tires.

Despite being the entry-point to the 8-Series range, the 840i comes well equipped with LED headlights with laser light technology, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, sports seats with leather trim, 18-inch wheels, a WiFi hotspot, and a wireless charging pad for mobile devices. There's also the brake-based M Sport differential which can control torque between the rear wheels.

Standard driver assist features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, though handy adaptive cruise control is grouped with an available Driving Assistance Professional package. This package comes with a number of additional useful features including blind spot and lane departure warning, park assist, and a surround-view camera.

BMW's made its 8-Series more attainable, and even in entry-level guise you're looking at a fast, luxurious grand tourer.