A one-off 2019 Ford Mustang GT honoring World War II flying ace Bud Anderson will be auctioned off for charity. The car has been developed with Roush and Ford Performance and packs over 700 horsepower.

The second generation of the CLA45 Shooting Brake has been revealed and it boasts up to 416 hp. Sadly, we won't get the svelte compact wagon over here, but we will get its mechanical package in the equally svelte CLA sedan.

Buick is testing a new crossover that's essentially a twin under the skin with the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT6. It should bow next year, possibly with the Envoy name previously used by GMC for a crossover.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

