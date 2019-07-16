Chevy's new C8 Corvette set for a reveal on Thursday night will carry the Stingray name in base guise, just like the outgoing C7 Corvette. While the name might be a carryover, there will of course be the new mid-engine layout and possibly a more powerful V-8 than the 455-horsepower LT1 V-8 in the C7 Corvette Stingray.

Mercedes-AMG's GT R Pro track special features a price tag that eclipses the $200,000 mark. That's steep, even for a Mercedes, but the GT R Pro is one of the fastest cars in production and just 750 will be built.

Nissan has updated its Skyline sedan sold in Japan. The car is a rebadged version of the Infiniti Q50 sold here, but it now features unique styling and technology to help set it apart, including the Skyline's signature quad-ring taillight design.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette's name is Stingray

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro priced from ‭$200,645

Japan's Nissan Skyline finally loses its Infiniti badge

2020 Chrysler Voyager van will cost $28,480

Ferrari invites the public to its Maranello headquarters for first time

Trump administration freezes fines for fuel-economy violations

UK taxpayers guarantee $626M loan for Jaguar Land Rover EV program

Formula E completes season with longer range cars, repeat winner

After $40M renovation, Porsche reopens Nardò's circular test track

Drivers ed isn't enough for new drivers, Volvo report finds