Porsche has a new 911 in showrooms but the previous generation in GT2 RS guise is still out setting records.

Having claimed the lap record at Road Atlanta only in March, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS has now added the record at Wisconsin's Road America to its tally of achievements.

With 24 Hours of Daytona winner David Donohue behind the wheel, the German sports car needed just 2:15.17 to lap the 4.0-mile racetrack. The folks at Racelogic were present to validate the time, which was set using street-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS at Road America

As a reminder, the latest GT2 RS comes with 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque generated by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6, making it the fastest and most powerful 911 ever sold. The numbers generated see the two-seater, which weighs just 3,241 pounds, accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds and top out at 211 mph.

Perhaps equally impressive is the performance of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS at Road America, which with a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6 good for 520 hp and 346 lb-ft was able to put in a lap just a few seconds shy of its big brother's time, with the final number coming in at 2:18.57.

The new record comes two years after a 2018 911 GT2 RS set the record at the holy grail of circuits: the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Porsche set a time of 6:47.30, which Lamborghini stomped just one year later with the Aventador SVJ. Lambo's time of 6:44.97 remains the record, as far as production cars are concerned.