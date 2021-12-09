Last year we heard that the Audi R8 had a very uncertain future. If new comments by an Audi executive are any indication, it appears the V-10-powered R8 will, in fact, die to make room for an electric successor.

In an interview with Roadshow published on Wednesday, Linda Kurz, Audi Sport's head of product marketing, said future R-badged cars will be electric.

The news shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Audi is committed to launching only electric vehicles from 2026, and that commitment extends to the Audi Sport division responsible for the R8 and all RS-badged models.

2022 Audi R8

Audi has also made several strong hints that the R8, or any future halo product like the R8, would be going down the electric route. Audi first hinted at an electric R8 as early as 2009, when it rolled out an R8 E-Tron concept car based on the original R8 platform.

There have been a handful of subsequent R8 E-Tron concepts, and Audi even claims to have sold a handful of R8 E-Trons based on the current-generation R8 platform. The car was offered briefly in 2015 with a seven-figure price tag and performance that was outmatched by a Tesla. Not surprisingly it was quickly pulled from the market.

Perhaps the best representation of what an electric R8 successor might be like is Audi's PB18 E-Tron concept rolled out in 2018. The concept featured solid-state batteries which are lighter than current liquid-type batteries, and quicker to charge as well. Audi's Volkswagen Group parent has hinted at solid-state batteries being ready in the second half of the decade, so perhaps this is when we'll see an R8 successor. Stay tuned.