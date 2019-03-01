Last year in Geneva, Toyota previewed the production 2020 Supra with a race car concept. This year, it will bring a Supra GT4 Concept to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The brand announced Friday that it will debut the Toyota Supra GT4 Concept on March 5 in Geneva. The concept previews a race car for small teams and grassroots racers. With its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine, balanced chassis, and light weight, the production car provides the bones for the GT4 Concept. Toyota said the relationship between the wheelbase and wide track give the Supra GT4 Concept a "golden ratio" of 1.55, which Toyota claims is ideal for stability and agility. Balance of performance adjustments across GT4 classes make these kinds of attributes key to privateer racers.

Toyota Supra GT4 concept

The major exterior differences between the race car and road car are the front diffuser and rear wing. Toyota Gazoo Racing developed the parts especially for the Supra GT4 concept to reduce aerodynamic drag and ensure optimal downforce on the track. Gazoo Racing didn't make the parts from carbon fiber as most might expect. Instead, they're made from hemp and flax as an environmentally friendly approach to racing. OZ racing wheels also replace the road car's alloy wheels.

Toyota Supra GT4 concept

Underneath the car, the suspension geometry is identical to regular Supra, but the GT4 Concept includes competition springs, dampers, and anti-roll bars. Beefy Brembo brakes ensure the Supra GT4 bites when the driver needs it most on the track. The engine receives some upgrades, too. A new ECU increases power by an undisclosed amount, and the car gets motorsport-specific driveshafts and a limited-slip differential.

Toyota Supra GT4 concept

FIA regulations mean the Supra GT4 Concept gains a roll cage, a fire extinguisher, and an OMP racing seat inside. The fuel cell is also specific to the Supra GT4 Concept and includes a fast refuel system.

Even if the Supra GT4 Concept doesn't earn a green light—Toyota said it will monitor interest for a GT4-spec Supra—the Supra will tackle numerous other motorsports. It will serve as Toyota's Xfinity Series NASCAR race car in the U.S. (though in a form that is hardly related to the actual Supra), and take on the Japanese Super GT touring car series. The original Supra race car concept from 2018 also hinted at a model made specifically for the GTE class in the World Endurance Championship and a GT Le Mans-spec car for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.