Search for change and refinance the mortgage because one of ten Ferrari J50 models has surfaced for sale.

The special-edition car was built by the Ferrari Special Projects Team, which handles the firm's more extraordinary limited-run cars. Specifically, the J50 came to life to celebrate Ferrari doing business in Japan for 50 years back in 2016, hence the name "J50." Under the unique styling is a Ferrari 488 GTB, but designers worked hard to give the car its own look, and we think they succeeded. Most importantly, it's a roadster with a removable targa top.

The front fascia features slimmer lines that draw the eye to the rear, which is more compact-looking than the regular 488 GTB. When it debuted, Ferrari said the design increases airflow over the car. Under the hood sits a familiar 3.9-liter turbocharged V-8 that makes 690 horsepower, 20 hp more than the 488. Although it was special edition honoring Ferrari's time in Japan, it's unclear if the car was ever offered outside of Japan. If it wasn't, this should be a very rare opportunity for any Ferrari collectors in the Western hemisphere.

We don't know much about the seller, but the car is for sale via James Edition, which handles numerous luxury vehicle sales. The listing simply mentions the car is titled in Japan with "delivery miles" (which we take as fewer than 100), and it's ready for immediate sale. Further information will only be provided to verified buyers. The price? Unlisted. If you have to ask, it's way more than you can afford.