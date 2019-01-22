2020 Cadillac XT5, 2020 Karma Revero, Schumacher at Ferrari: Today's Car News

Jan 22, 2019
2020 Karma Revero spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Cadillac plans to introduce a new or refreshed model roughly every six months through to the end of 2021, and one of these will be an updated XT5. Photos of the refreshed crossover have surfaced on a Chinese government website ahead of the debut later this year.

Tesla isn't the only EV manufacturer in California. Another is Karma, which was born out of the bankrupt remains of Fisker Automotive and sells an updated version of the original Fisker Karma badged a Revero. Our latest spy shots show an updated Revero that's due on the market soon.

Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, has joined Ferrari. No, he isn't driving one of the Italian team's Formula 1 cars just yet. Instead, he's joined the Ferrari Driver Academy, which could potentially lead to him one day driving for the team where his father won most of his seven world championships.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Cadillac XT5 leak: Minor refresh for popular crossover

2020 Karma Revero spy shots

Mick Schumacher joins Ferrari Driver Academy

A new chapter: Cadillac to revive Book car subscription program later this year

Aston Martin and Tag Heuer collaborate on bespoke DBS Superleggera

Beyond the Big Screen: How Byton is developing 3 EVs at once

BMW and Daimler reportedly in talks over self-driving car partnership

Google Maps adds speed limit info to Android Auto

Rally driver Benito Guerra victorious at 2019 Race of Champions

If you can charge them, they will come; Maryland plans 5,000 EV chargers

