2020 Cadillac XT5, 2020 Karma Revero, Schumacher at Ferrari: Today's Car News

2020 Karma Revero spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Cadillac plans to introduce a new or refreshed model roughly every six months through to the end of 2021, and one of these will be an updated XT5. Photos of the refreshed crossover have surfaced on a Chinese government website ahead of the debut later this year.

Tesla isn't the only EV manufacturer in California. Another is Karma, which was born out of the bankrupt remains of Fisker Automotive and sells an updated version of the original Fisker Karma badged a Revero. Our latest spy shots show an updated Revero that's due on the market soon.

Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, has joined Ferrari. No, he isn't driving one of the Italian team's Formula 1 cars just yet. Instead, he's joined the Ferrari Driver Academy, which could potentially lead to him one day driving for the team where his father won most of his seven world championships.

