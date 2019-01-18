2020 Shelby GT500, 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty, 2020 Toyota Supra: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel



2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford announced the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500; Ram unveiled the 2019 2500 Heavy Duty; and the 2020 Toyota Supra finally made its official debut. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The snake returned as the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 rolled onto the Blue Oval's display on Monday at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. With over 700 horsepower, it will be the most powerful production Ford ever when it arrives in dealers later this year.

The 2020 Toyota Highlander was spied testing on public roads. Covered in camouflage, partially made out of cardboard it seems, the latest iteration of the automaker's large three-row people mover looks like a massive RAV4 with a blocky design and upright stance.

With up to 1,000 pound-feet of torque, the 2019 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty and 3500 Heavy Duty lineup just became king of the pickup truck segment. With class-leading power and hauling capabilities, the latest Ram Heavy Duty trucks mean business when it's time to work.

Texan tuner John Hennessey told Motor Authority he wouldn't put a V-8 engine into the Ford GT supercar. In his "qualified opinion," a V-8 engine simply won't fit without ruining the rear end.

After what feels like eons, the legendary sports car has returned: the 2020 Toyota Supra arrived in Detroit with few surprises but plenty of anticipation. The most important thing? It has a turbocharged inline-6 under its hood and power goes to the rear wheels. Sadly, no manual transmission here.