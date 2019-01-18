Toyota Dakar winner, BMW M3 and M4, Lotus' Chinese production: Today In Car News

Follow Viknesh



Toyota Hilux at the 2019 Dakar rally

After winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time last year, Toyota has another title under its belt that has so far alluded it. The automaker has won the 2019 Dakar Rally, with Qatari driver Nasser Al Attiyah dominating the event with a specially prepped Toyota Hilux mid-size pickup truck.

More details are surfacing on the next BMW M3 and related M4. The cars are expected to debut together at the 2019 Frankfurt auto show this September, and buyers will still be able to select a manual transmission though it could come at the cost of some horsepower.

Lotus' new owner, Geely, has hinted at producing some of the British brand's cars in China. New details on the Chinese production plans have now surfaced via government websites.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Toyota Hilux driven to 2019 Dakar Rally victory

Next BMW M3 and M4 will have manual transmission, AWD

Lotus' Chinese production plans begin to firm

Michigan puts digital license plates on the road

2020 Audi A1 Allroad spy shots

2020 Hyundai Ioniq: First look at refreshed interior, new features

Tesla cuts 7 percent of workforce

What's New for 2019: Cadillac

Rumored 2019 Corvette special edition could be last with engine up front

Colorado takes first step toward California EV mandate