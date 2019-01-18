Rumored 2019 Corvette special edition could be last with engine up front

Follow Viknesh



2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Chevrolet is set to introduce its highly anticipated mid-engine Corvette later this year. The new car represents the eighth generation of the Corvette line and its arrival will likely mark the end of the nameplate's front-engine era.

This means a special-edition Corvette that Chevy is rumored to be presenting on January 25 at a pre-event for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona could be the last new Corvette sporting the classic layout.

In a post made on Thursday, Corvette Blogger highlights a schedule for the Daytona weekend and included in that schedule is a “2019 Corvette Special Edition Announcement” slated for 11:30 a.m. on January 25.

We've reached out to Chevy for clarification and will update this post when we hear back.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The 2019 model year is expected to be the last for the current C7 Corvette generation, so the new special-edition model will almost certainly be C7-based.

There's already been several C7 special editions, including cars like the 2016 Corvette Z06 C7.R Edition and 2018 Corvette Grand Sport and Z06 Carbon 65 Editions. Any new one is going to be a bit more special however given the impending switch to a mid-engine layout.

Note, the C7.R race car that will compete in the Rolex 24 at Daytona is also on its way out. Chevy is already testing the new C8.R race car which should be ready for 2020's 24-hour race at Daytona.

As for the C8 road car, the last we heard is that it will be revealed sometime in the summer. It will likely debut with a more powerful version of the 6.2-liter V-8 found in the C7 Corvette Stingray. Eventually, more powerful V-8s, including one one packing twin turbochargers and up to 800 horsepower, are expected to arrive. And further down the line we could see an all-wheel-drive C8 with a hybrid powertrain making close to 1,000 horsepower if the rumors are to be believed.