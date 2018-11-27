Aston Martin Valkyrie may offer track pack variant





Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form

It appears Aston Martin wants to build a bridge between the street-legal Valkyrie supercar and the track-only AMR Pro model with an optional track pack model.

The Supercar Blog reported Friday that Aston Martin will offer a Valkyrie track pack model and cited unnamed sources. It's unclear if the rumored track pack is an optional equipment package for the already-announced 150 street-legal Valkyries, or if there will be a separate production run. The British company will make 175 cars—25 will be AMR Pro models that will not be street-legal.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro

Should the sources' information pan out, the track pack will allegedly build on the standard Valkyrie and add aero-focused body panels from the AMR Pro model. The track pack could also unlock more horsepower over the regular Valkyrie and customers may also get the choice of an even lighter carbon-fiber tub. More power over the confirmed 1,130 bhp is a wild thought for Aston Martin supercar and the lighter monocoque would surely create a power-to-weight ratio greater than 1:1.

But Aston Martin hasn't provided any solid information on this rumored track pack. The company could be offering the option behind the scenes to customers, but anything is possible when it comes to the exclusive supercar. Each customer will have the ability to personalize and customize the car to his or her liking with a bevy of options on their disposal. The final price sits at $2.6 million.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

If the company has stuck to its timeline, Aston Martin should start building the Valkyrie soon and the first examples will be delivered in early 2019. If the so-called track pack does exist, we'll likely learn about it when production kicks off for the British supercar.