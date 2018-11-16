Rivian R1T electric pickup teased ahead of 2018 LA auto show, R1S SUV coming too

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It seems like an electric car startup surfaces every other day, but there's reason to take Rivian a bit more seriously than most.

Instead of making bold promises that get pushed back or completely fail, Rivian has been working diligently in the background on its electric car plans for several years. The company has even secured a production site in the form of the old Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois.

Now Rivian is on the verge of revealing its first two products: the R1T pickup truck and related R1S SUV. Both vehicles debut this month at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show but we can already catch a glimpse of the pickup truck in a teaser video released Thursday.

Rivian has been testing the vehicles using makeshift bodies of existing models; in the case of the R1T the company's been using a Ford F-150. The final design is thought to resemble a Honda Ridgeline with beefy haunches and plenty of off-road cues. Rivian's goal has always been to create electric cars for rugged use. The company describes the R1T and R1S as “adventure vehicles,” after all.

Rivian electric car platform

What we know is that the R1T will feature a crew cab and seating for five, while the R1S will be able to seat seven thanks to third-row seats. The vehicles will sit on flat, skateboard-style platforms with the battery in the floor and an electric motor or two at each axle. The range of the vehicles is expected to start at about 200 miles and expand to over 400 miles. Rivian is yet to announce whether it has a supplier for its batteries or will manufacture them in-house.

Rivian was founded in 2009 by RJ Scaringe, a graduate of MIT’s Sloan Automotive Laboratory, with the company name derived from the Indian River estuary that ran through Scaringe’s childhood backyard in Florida. The company also boasts former McLaren engineer Mark Vinnels as its head engineer.

If all goes to plan, Rivian hopes to start delivery of the R1T and R1S in 2020.

If all goes to plan, Rivian hopes to start delivery of the R1T and R1S in 2020.