Chevy previews future SUV styling with FNR-Carryall concept

Nov 15, 2018
Chevrolet FNR-Carryall concept

Chevrolet will use this week's 2018 Guangzhou auto show in China to present the FNR-Carryall concept.

The concept is the second crossover SUV after the 2019 Blazer to sport Camaro-inspired styling, with elements like the slit-like headlights and large intakes mimicking the designs used on the popular muscle car.

According to Chevy, the aggressive, almost muscular look represents the new styling direction for SUVs from the brand. You'll note the concept also wears the sporty RS badge, which is why it's been fitted with 22-inch alloys, Brembo brakes, and a vented hood.

FNR is an acronym for Chevy’s “Find New Roads” slogan and has been previously used on a pair of concepts unveiled in China. It signifies that the concepts point toward new design themes and technologies the brand is exploring.

Chevy fans will recognize the Carryall portion of the name from the original Carryall Suburban launched in 1935. However, the FNR-Carryall is very much a crossover so don't expect the next generation of the body-on-frame Suburban to resemble the concept. The next Traverse is a more likely bet.

The FNR-Carryall measures 196.8 inches in length and features six seats split over three rows. There's a black interior with a 12-inch digital instrument instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 10-inch touchscreen display in the center stack serving as the infotainment hub. The Camaro inspiration is said to have continued into the cabin in the form of circular air vents with satin chrome and red accents.

The Guangzhou auto show starts Friday, with Chevy also set to use the show for the reveal of a small sedan for the Chinese market reviving the Monza name.

