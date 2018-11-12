Hyundai Palisade SUV leaked ahead of debut





2020 Hyundai Palisade leaked image

A photo of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade full-size crossover SUV leaked just days after the South Korean automaker confirmed its 2018 Los Angeles auto show debut.

A full photo of what appears to be the production version of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade was published to the Russian website Auto Review on Monday. The photo shows the SUV's full front fascia and side profile. The design is toned down from what we saw from the Hyundai Grandmaster concept this past June, but key style elements remain. They include a large upright grille, slim headlights, and wide fender flares. The large, boxy design compliments a design language Hyundai most recently applied to the new Hyundai Santa Fe.

Teaser for 2020 Hyundai Palisade debuting at 2018 Los Angeles auto show

The photo doesn't reveal the rear clip or the interior, so we'll still have some element of surprise when the SUV debuts later this month. That is, if Hyundai doesn't go ahead and lift the curtain altogether beforehand. The cabin will likely feature more premium features and appointments often reserved for luxury vehicles.

2020 Hyundai Palisade spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Palisade will share a platform with the Kia Telluride and offer seating for eight passengers. A new front-wheel-drive platform will serve as both SUVs with a transverse engine layout and all-wheel-drive capability. We expect a V-6 as the standard powertrain.

Key rivals will include the Honda Pilot, Toyota Sequoia, Chevrolet Tahoe, Dodge Durango, and Ford Expedition. Of note, all of the Palisade's (and Telluride's) rivals are rather rugged in nature, aside from the Pilot.

The 2018 Los Angeles auto show opens on Nov. 28, so stay tuned for more information and the Palisade's full reveal.