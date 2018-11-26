2018 Los Angeles auto show preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



California alone represents one of the single biggest market for automakers worldwide, so its annual auto show held in Los Angeles always manages to draw in the big names, along with numerous world debuts.

In fact, for this year's show, which runs November 28 to December 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, organizers have already confirmed at least 30 world debuts are scheduled to take place, including a new generation of the Porsche 911, a Jeep pickup truck, a Tesla rival's first two products, and Lincoln's highly anticipated revival of its Aviator nameplate.

In fact, for this year's show, which runs November 28 to December 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, organizers have already confirmed at least 30 world debuts are scheduled to take place, including a new generation of the Porsche 911, a Jeep pickup truck, a Tesla rival's first two products, and Lincoln's highly anticipated revival of its Aviator nameplate.

2020 Porsche 911 development drives

2020 Porsche 911: Porsche is one of the hottest brands right now, and the 911 is its star. Thus, the reveal of a new generation of the iconic sports car is always a show-stopping experience. In L.A., we'll see and learn all of the details of the new model. Referred to internally as the 992, the car represents the 911's eighth generation, and its arrival comes 55 years after the original, badged a 901, was rolled out in prototype form at the 1963 Frankfurt auto show.

Teaser for Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT concept: Audi Sport in March confirmed plans for a high-performance electric sedan, which it referred to as the e-tron Gran Turismo, or e-tron GT for short. In L.A., a thinly veiled concept of the car will be presented for the first time. It is expected to be a sleek, four-door coupe closely related to Porsche's upcoming Taycan, but the Audi is expected to be the more potent of the two, meaning its output could exceed 600 horsepower.

2019 BMW X7

2019 BMW X7: Naturally at an American auto show, there will also be family-oriented crossovers galore. One of them will be BMW's new X7. The X7 is a full-size luxury crossover SUV combining seating for seven (or six if you choose captain's chairs for the second row) with BMW's renowned vehicle dynamics. How does it compare, in terms of size, with some of its competition? The length measures in at 203.3 inches, which is about an inch longer than the Mercedes-Benz GLS but almost seven inches shorter than the standard length Lincoln Navigator.

Lincoln Aviator Teaser

2020 Lincoln Aviator: Lincoln is almost ready to show us its revived Aviator. The mid-size crossover has been developed alongside a redesigned Ford Explorer and was previewed earlier this year by a prototype. Lincoln hasn't treated us with many details yet but we know the new Aviator will come with a twin-turbocharged engine that will likely be available with a plug-in hybrid option. Lincoln also boasts that the crossover will feature warning chimes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

2020 Hyundai Palisade spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Hyundai Palisade: Hyundai will use the show to unveil a full-size crossover the automaker is calling the Palisade. It will be gargantuan, offering seating for eight along with features normally found on luxury vehicles, such as premium cabin materials and advanced safety technologies. Underpinning the vehicle is a new front-wheel-drive platform with transverse engine mounting and all-wheel-drive capability. Expect a V-6 as the standard powertrain and potentially a hybrid option at some point.