2019 Honda Civic Type R receives round of updates, $36,595 starting price





2019 Honda Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R soldiers on into the 2019 model year with limited changes, but buyers will have to shell out $1,000 more over 2018's model.

Honda revealed pricing and details for the Civic Type R on Thursday, which included the price bump. For 2019, the hot hatchback will cost $36,595, an increase of $1,000 over the $35,595 price last year. Both figures include destination.

There aren't any major updates over the previous model year, but Honda said the interior benefits from multiple updates. Most of the changes surround the technology and connectivity features such as the infotainment system, which now includes a physical volume knob (yay!) and other buttons for the HVAC system. The Civic Type R also gains improved voice recognition, revised steering wheel controls, larger cupholders, and a parking brake indicator light for when it's engaged.

2019 Honda Civic Type R

Buyers will also have a new paint color to choose from in Sonic Pearl Gray, which is shown in the photos here.

The powertrain remains the same, though we're hardly complaining (the Civic Type R was our 2018 "Best Car to Buy" winner). A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 pumps 306 horsepower to a six-speed manual transmission and out to the front wheels. The adaptable suspension also still includes Comfort, Sport, and +R modes to suit a variety of driving conditions and does its best to help make torque steer inexistent.

But, we may be in for more Type R goodies. Honda has gone on the record and said it's exploring other Civic Type R variants, such as an all-wheel-drive model with potentially even more power.