Subaru could be cooking up a 380-horsepower WRX STI—for Japan





Subaru WRX STI TC 380 teaser

Subaru has a more powerful WRX STI in the works for its home market and it's called TC 380. The brand officially teased a sole image of a "TC 380" badge on Monday.

While it's not confirmed, the 380 figure could point to a 380-horsepower WRX STI. It wouldn't be the first time Subaru gave the performance sedan a power bump in Japan. The brand revealed the Japan-only WRX STI S207 at the 2015 Tokyo motor show with 323 hp. The TC 380 would be the most powerful WRX STI yet.

The Australian website Drive reported the car will be a limited-edition model, but how limited is unknown at this point. A 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine will provide power, making it a far different animal from the 310-hp WRX STI sold in North America. Subaru fits the U.S. car with a 2.5-liter turbocharged boxer engine.

Other modifications for the TC 380 will include a new turbocharger, a catalytic converter and exhaust system from HKS, and a strut tower brace and intake developed with former rally driver Toshihiro Arai. A carbon-fiber lip spoiler and Recaro seats are also reportedly part of the hopped-up TC 380 variant.

2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA

The final package should take inspiration from Subaru's rally and time attack cars. Think of it like the WRX STI Type RA NBR, which set the lap record for the fastest sedan at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

In the U.S., Subaru did give American buyers their own special edition in the 2018 WRX STI Type RA. The model received a 5 hp bump to 310 hp (which has been made standard for the 2019 model year) and a lower curb weight thanks to a carbon-fiber roof and lightweight 19-inch wheels from BBS. However, the brand has often catered to the Japanese market first and foremost when it comes to the coveted Subaru Tecnica International (STI) badge.

It's unclear when Subaru may take the wraps off of this almighty WRX STI, but stay tuned for more updates.