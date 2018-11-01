2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA, 2019 Lexus LX, 2018 McLaren 570S Spider: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Lexus LX Inspiration Series

Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its CLA compact sedan. Today we have the first spy shots of the wagon variant known as the CLA Shooting Brake. The new CLA is due out next year but sadly the wagon will likely skip the United States.

The Lexus LX receives the Inspiration Series treatment for 2019. Just 500 examples of the special SUVs will be built, each priced from a little over $100,000. Each will also come in a sinister-looking black finish.

The 570S represents the entry level of the McLaren lineup, but there's nothing entry level about the car as we recently found out in our test drive of the Spider version. A 562-horsepower 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 sits behind the driver, and it pushes the car to a top speed of 204 mph. In other words, proper supercar numbers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake spy shots

Lexus goes for sinister look with 2019 LX Inspiration Series

2018 McLaren 570S Spider first drive review: Baseline dream machine

2019 Honda Civic Si updated with tech, priced at $25,195

Paris-Dakar Porsche 959 fetches almost $6M at auction

Another owner sues Tesla over Autopilot rear-end crash

Jaguar Land Rover announces turnaround plan as sales slide

Hyundai Ioniq recalled over electrical fault

Toyota surprises at SEMA show with 850-horsepower, nitro-fed Corolla hatch

Broken bottles may be good for roads and the environment