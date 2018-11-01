Jeep pickup confirmed for 2018 LA auto show

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup (Scrambler) spy shots

Jeep is finally ready to reveal a pickup truck, which we can safely assume will be based on the Wrangler. The wait is over apparently, as Jeep is bringing its truck to the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show on later this month.

The show starts November 26 and more than 60 vehicle debuts are being prepared for the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the show is held.

One of those is the Jeep truck, likely to be called the Wrangler Scrambler. We've seen spy shots of the truck in action and we also know that it's slated to be built at FCA's Toledo, Ohio assembly plant. Now we finally know when we get to see it in the flesh, devoid of camouflage.

Fans of the Wrangler have been clamoring for a pickup truck version for years now. The latest JL Wrangler gives Jeep the go-ahead to get this plan in action, and we are excited to see all of the variations offered for sale. There's no doubt that a Scrambler Rubicon would prove to be an enticing off-road adventure machine. Now there will be room for your friends and more of your gear, which will be stored neatly in the bed.

With the pending arrival of the Wrangler truck, we're also waiting to hear about the much discussed diesel engine option. The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 is supposed to arrive any day now. That engine will slot in between the currently available 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with its mild-hybrid parts and the 3.6-liter V-6 that you'll find under the hood of most new Wranglers.

Once the Wrangler truck arrives, you can expect it to start appearing on dealer lots by April 2019. The crew cab layout is likely to come standard with a hardtop but an optional soft-top would make for a unique looking vehicle out on the road.

Picture that though, the top down on your Wrangler truck as you head off into the weekend in search of adventure...sounds good, no?

To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the L.A. auto show, head to our dedicated hub.