Bugatti reportedly considering second model line, maybe an SUV





The last Bugatti Veyron Super Sport built heads to auction

Bugatti is reportedly ready to expand its horizons and introduce a second line of models. Like numerous other automakers, the French marque is apparently leaning toward an SUV rather than a traditional sedan or second supercar.

The news comes from a Autocar report published Tuesday, in which newly minted Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the brand is "ready to do more than one model." In 2016 Winkelmann's predecessor, Wolfgang Dürheimer, admitted there were four options to create a new model line: a sedan based on the Galibier concept, an SUV, a more accessible supercar, and an electric car. While Dürheimer admitted his favorite was the sedan, the market may have other ideas.

In the report, Winkelmann said he'd rather invest in a growing segment and not "put our money into something that is fading," like sedans. He said the automaker hasn't decided anything yet, but history could give us clues. Notably, Winkelmann was in charge of Lamborghini during the Urus' development, which lends more credence to a Bugatti SUV over a super sedan of sorts. Though we'll never disparage the idea of another gorgeous French sedan in the world.

The allusion to an SUV contradicts a previous report from Automobile that pegged an electrified 2+2 for Bugatti. The report claimed the French brand would introduce a plug-in hybrid based on the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Meanwhile, VW Group cousins Audi and Bentley plan to build their own electric grand tourers based on the Porsche Taycan's (nee Mission E) J1 platform.

Winkelmann is certainly the man who knows a thing or two about launching new product lines at exotic brands. He oversaw the rollout of Lamborghini's first portfolio expansion with the Gallardo sports car. Now, Winkelmann will likely take his experience and apply it to Bugatti as that brand grows.