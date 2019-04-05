The battle for electric car supremacy is starting to really heat up now that established automakers are joining the fray. The most recent salvo was launched by Audi in the form of the 2019 e-tron, a mid-size crossover SUV with a 95-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and a reasonable $75,795 starting price.

Ahead of the showroom arrival in May, Audi on Thursday confirmed that the EPA-rated range for the e-tron is 204 miles. In comparison, EPA range ratings for the Tesla Model X start at 238 miles and top out at 295 miles, while Jaguar's I-Pace comes in at 234 miles.

2019 Audi e-tron first drive - Abu Dhabi UAE, December 2018

Audi explains the gap with the way the e-tron has been designed. Instead of using the full 95-kwh capacity of the battery, the e-tron is designed to utilize only 88 percent, or 83.6-kwh. What this means, according to the automaker, is that the e-tron is able to deliver a more consistent range over a wide variety of conditions and many years into the future. It also enables the battery to be charged at peak rates for longer.

Using a 150-kilowatt charger will see approximately 54 miles added in 10 minutes and 163 miles in 30 minutes, and as a bonus anyone using the Electrify America network will receive 1,000 kwhs, equivalent to about 2,000 miles of range, free for use within the first four years of ownership. Electrify America will have around 2,000 chargers across 42 states by the end of 2019. Most owners are expected to charge their vehicles overnight at home using their wall socket, though.

2019 Audi e-tron battery pack

Also aiding the longevity of the battery is a robust cooling system that separates the battery modules from the cooling fluid to help keep them operating at their ideal temperature despite what ambient temperatures might be.

Drive in the e-tron comes from an electric motor at each axle that together form an all-wheel-drive system. Combined output is normally 355 horsepower but with Boost Mode engaged this is increased to 402 hp, or enough to spirit the vehicle from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds. Towing capacity of the e-tron is 4,000 pounds when equipped with an available towing package.

2019 Audi e-tron first drive - Abu Dhabi UAE, December 2018

Inside the e-tron, there's ample space for five adults plus 57 cubic feet of storage when the rear seats are folded flat. A small front trunk provides additional storage space.

More luxury brands plan to introduce electric cars in the coming years. Mercedes-Benz's EQC arrives in mid-2020 and is expected to have a similar range to the e-tron. BMW will also add an electric X3 next year and Audi will add a coupe-like Sportback version of the e-tron. Cadillac is also working on an electric SUV.