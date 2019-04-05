Although Bugatti chief Stephan Winkelmann has gone on the record as saying the French brand won't launch an SUV, a high-riding model hasn't been ruled out.

Winkelmann has revealed that a crossover-influenced sports car is a possibility for a second model line, CAR reported on Friday. It's a route Ferrari will likely take with its own high-riding model, the Purosangue.

The magazine also reported that proposals for the second model line have been submitted for final approval by Volkswagen Group senior management.

An alternative to the crossover is thought to be an electric super sedan. Winkelmann's predecessor, Wolfgang Duerheimer, revealed in 2016 that as many as four proposals were on the table. Other possibilities are thought to include a more accessible supercar and a 2+2 grand tourer.

Bugatti Divo

Winkelmann is certainly the man who knows a thing or two about launching new product lines at exotic brands. He oversaw the rollout of Lamborghini's first portfolio expansion with the Gallardo supercar.

And, of course, he also oversaw development of the Urus, though don't expect him to use the SUV's Volkswagen Group platform at Bugatti. Any crossover from Bugatti would have to be smaller and lighter than the Urus. It would also have to have some carbon fiber in the construction, most likely.

CAR reported that the Urus' 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 could feature in the Bugatti crossover, though with a powerful hybrid system to help boost output close to the 4-figure mark.

Don't expect to see a second Bugatti model show up anytime soon. Production isn't expected to start until 2023.