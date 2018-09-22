Ferrari Monza, 2019 Mercedes-AMG A35, 2019 Lincoln Nautilus: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari Monza SP1

Ferrari this week revealed the first members of a new series known as Icona in the form of the absolutely superb Monza SP1 and SP2 based on the 812 Superfast. The Icona series will draw inspiration from the most evocative Ferraris of the 1950s and exhibit an elegance that's been missing from the automaker's cars of late.

BMW Vision iNext concept

BMW showed us the much-hyped Vision iNext. The concept not only previews the new look for BMW vehicles but also a specific model that will enter production in late 2021. It will be electric, connected and capable of driving itself in certain situations.

2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 hatchback

Mercedes-AMG revealed the first of its next-generation compact cars: the A35 hot hatch. It features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 302 horsepower and is almost as quick as the outgoing A45. As for the next A45, expect it to deliver over 400 horses.

2019 Cadillac XT4

Cadillac has finally got a compact crossover in the form of the XT4, and we had the chance to drive one this week. The XT4's been designed to compete with the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, and so far it seems like it has what it takes to challenge them head on.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus first drive review

Another vehicle we drove this week is Lincoln's Nautilus. The small crossover SUV is an update of the MKX, and it looks great and has plenty of poke. However, the interior misses out on the flair found in Lincoln's other models like the Continental and Navigator.

Mercedes-AMG Project One

Mercedes-AMG this week released the first photos of a prototype for its Formula 1-powered hypercar, the Project One. The car is due next year and just 275 examples are coming. It looks like an absolute beast out on the roads, and it will sound even better than it looks thanks to the high-tech powertrain residing within.

2019 Audi e-tron quattro, in European trim, at San Francisco launch event

Audi finally revealed its e-tron SUV. It's the first volume electric car from the German automaker and the numbers revealed so far look promising. Most interesting is the very reasonable starting price of $75,795—Audi could have a major hit on its hands.

2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport

Cadillac renamed the CT6 V-Sport the CT6-V ahead of the market launch of the twin-turbo luxury sedan later this year. The CT6-V will carry the V-Series performance sub-brand as the ATS-V and CTS-V die in 2019, but CT4-V and CT5-V models are thought to be on the way.