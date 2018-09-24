3 Burt Reynolds cars head to auction, including a "Bandit" re-creation





1978 Pontiac Trans Am "Smokey and the Bandit" car owned by Burt Reynolds

Following the passing of actor Burt Reynolds on Sept.6, Barrett-Jackson will auction off the final three cars that remained in the late actor's personal collection. Of course, two of them are 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Ams.

Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction will start the bidding for the two Trans Ams and a 1987 Chevrolet R30 pickup truck, and each is special in its own right. Reynolds personally autographed each vehicle, but the first Trans Am will likely be the show's star car.

The 1978 Trans Am is an exact duplicate of the "Smokey and the Bandit" movie car, finished in black and gold with a screaming chicken on the hood. Reynolds and his friend Gene Kennedy scrutinized the original Trans Ams used in the film to nail every single detail down to the CB antenna, scanner, and tires. Powering the Bandit Trans Am is a 400-cubic-inch V-8 engine with a custom automatic transmission. New Butler Performance parts were installed and the car now boasts air conditioning.

The original cars were destroyed after filming due to liability issues. Universal forbid the sale after finishing filming due to possible frame damage, which leaves this car as one of the most authentic Bandit lookalikes around. A previous promotional car sold for $550,000 at auction back in 2014, but Reynolds actually owned this car.

1978 Pontiac Trans Am

The second 1978 Trans Am is a tribute to the film "Hooper" and to America's stuntmen. Reynolds performed many of the stunts in the film and recalled driving the Trans Am during some of film's wildest moments. The Trans Am is bright red with a 403-cubic-inch V-8 lurking under the screaming chicken-splashed hood. Like the Bandit car, it also has an automatic transmission.

1987 Chevrolet R30 pickup

Finally, the 1987 Chevy R30 pickup is a tribute vehicle to 1981's "Cannonball Run." Fans of the cross country race film will recall seeing the duallie pickup jump over a moving freight train. It is powered by a 496-cubic-inch V-8 mated to automatic transmission. It's also been outfitted with some modern amenities, such as power steering and brakes, and air conditioning.

Barrett-Jackson reiterated these are the last of Reynolds' movie cars and when they're gone, they're gone. Surely, each will fetch a lofty sum when the Las Vegas outing opens on Sept. 27.