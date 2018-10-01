Watch Porsche's modern 935 take to Monza

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche on Thursday surprised the automotive world with the unveiling of a modern interpretation of the 1970s-era 935 race car based on the chassis of the 2018 911 GT2 RS.

We now have video of the car testing at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza racetrack in Italy ahead of the start of deliveries next June.

Built for Group 5 rules, the original 935 was an overall winner at Le Mans and dominated racetracks in numerous series in the five years it was built. It was related to the 911 Turbo of its era and raced by some legendary names including Jacky Ickx and Jochen Mass.

1979 Porsche 935

The modern 935, which Porsche built as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations this year, isn't homologated to any particular series. Instead, it's a track car that 77 lucky individuals will get to call their own.

The body is almost entirely composed of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic and stretches close to 16 feet in tribute to the stretched 935 of 1978, famously referred to as the the Moby Dick 935 because of its predominantly white exterior. Meanwhile the mechanicals in the modern 935 match those of the donor 911 GT2 RS, meaning a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 dishing out a generous 700 horsepower. Thanks to all the carbon in the construction the thing weighs just 3,042 pounds, meaning the 77 owners are going to have one heck of a machine on their hands. Let's just hope they actually get around to driving them just like that above.

Interestingly, there's a company by the name of DP Motorsport that unveiled its own 935 this year. DP's car is based on a 1992 911 Turbo and so far just one has been built for a customer in Miami, Florida.