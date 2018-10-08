Factory new 1964 VW Beetle for sale for $1 million

Oct 8, 2018
1964 Volkswagen Beetle being sold for $1,000,000

This car is a time-capsule. In 1964, Rudy Zvarich purchased a Volkswagen Beetle from the Gilbert and Seibel dealership in Vancouver, Washington. The plan was to use it as a backup for his 1957 Beetle. So Zvarich put the car into storage until the time came to use it. That never happened, and now 54 years later the essentially factory fresh Bug is for sale on Hemmings. The asking price? A cool million bucks.

When it was removed from storage, the odometer clicked over from 22 miles to its present 23-mile count.

Zvarich bought a back-up car because he didn't like the changes VW was making to the then-new 1965 model. According to Spicer Collector Cars, Rudy bought the '64 and immediately drove it to a friend's storage spot. It was never registered and never insured. Fluids were drained and a sheet was placed over the car.

Zvarich died in 2014 and his nephew inherited the car. The Beetle has since been brought up to running condition, and it's in outstanding shape. The headliner is perfect. The paint is as it was the day it rolled of the assembly line. It's a bit dusty because the car was never washed—not once! Even the original battery is there. Zvarich actually brought a new battery with him when he bought the car to leave the factory-installed unit in brand-new condition. And that little flat-4 engine is basically brand new. You'll never find a vintage Beetle that's as original and clean as this one.

And yet we still can't believe the asking price.

Back in 2016, a 1974 Beetle was sold at auction with just 90 kilometers (56 miles) on the odometer. The final sale price? About $43,000. Rudy Zvarich's Beetle is older and even more impressive, yet there's just no way we can see someone shelling out $1 million to bring it home.

If anyone should buy this car, it's Volkswagen. The car deserves a spot in a museum either in the States or back in Wolfsburg. But with such a high asking price, even Volkswagen is likely to shy away from this one.

It's an amazing piece of history...with an out-of-touch asking price.

