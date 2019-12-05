Nissan and Italdesign teamed up last year to build a wild take on the GT-R to celebrate the nameplate's 50th anniversary. The result was the GT-R50 by Italdesign, a coach-built special packing as much as 710 horsepower.

Despite a price tag of $1.1 million, Nissan has managed to secure enough buyers for production to go ahead, with the automaker on Thursday confirming that deliveries will commence in late 2020 and run through the end of 2021.

The first production example will be shown next March at the Geneva International Motor Show, though these computer-generated images show that the car will be almost identical to the original show car. The biggest change appears to be the extra vents in the front and rear fascias. The production model also gets conventional side mirrors instead of the show car's slim design.

Sure the price is steep, but this isn't just another GT-R with a turbo and body kit upgrade. Starting with a GT-R Nismo, Italdesign lowered the roof and redesigned the rear window line so it flows farther toward the rear of the car. The hood received a power bulge, the headlights were stretched, and additional cooling apertures installed.

The reworked body is actually handmade by Italdesign craftsmen, which means building the 50 examples will be a laborious process. That's one of the reasons the car is so expensive. Another is the high level of personalization being offered to buyers.

For the original show car, the designers added gold accents in the cabin, plus Alcantara and leather trim and two types of carbon fiber on the center console, instrument panel, and door panels. Additionally, they replaced the standard instrument panel with a digital unit plucked from a race car. Naturally, buyers can pick their own materials and colors.

“Our customers have relished the personalized experience provided by Italdesign, who have a long tradition in the exclusive field of ultra-rare, bespoke high-performance vehicles,” said Bob Laishley, head of sports cars at Nissan. “Their experience with the GT-R50 has been incredible and I can say first-hand that each car will certainly be a standalone masterpiece.”

In case this all appeals to you, and you happen to have lifestyle where dropping seven figures on a car is no issue, then you're luck as a few build slots are still available.