Rare Swede: just 20 Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered sedans pegged for US





2019 Volvo S60 Reveal in South Carolina Enlarge Photo

Volvo wasn't fibbing when it said the 2019 S60 T8 Polestar Engineered would be available in limited numbers. By limited, the Swedish luxury brand meant 20 cars—for all of the United States.

Thus, the hottest of the S60 sedan variants will be quite a rarity, and drivers won't even be able to own one. The S60 T8 Polestar Engineered will only be available via the brand's Care by Volvo subscription service, and it's the most expensive of the bunch.

Motor Authority reached out for comment on the S60 T8 Polestar Engineered's availability to further confirm and explain the extremely limited quantities, and a Volvo spokesperson said additional T8 Polestar Engineered models could come, but they "may be sold through other channels beyond Care by Volvo."

Subscribing to the performance sedan will cost $1,100 per month, which includes insurance, maintenance, and wear-and-tear items for the flat monthly fee. As for the car itself, a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged inline-4 paired to a rear electric motor makes 415 horsepower with the Polestar Engineered treatment. The model also receives performance-tuned suspension and brakes, and 19-inch wheels. The regular T8 twin-engined model pushes just 400 hp and doesn't add the extra performance goodies.

Care by Volvo subscription prices for the 2019 S60 sedan start at $755 per month for the T6 Momentum trim, but the figure quickly climbs to $850 per month for a S60 T6 AWD R-Design. Volvo only plans to offer the T6 Momentum, T6 AWD R-Design, and T8 Polestar Engineered via the subscription program. Other trims will be available for purchase or lease options, and the least expensive 2019 S60 will start at $36,795 for a T5 Momentum model.

The S60 joins the Volvo XC40 as the second model offered in the Care by Volvo subscription model. After numerous delays, the program is finally delivering cars, but subscribers will have to wait until later this year for the S60. Subscribers can place orders for the S60 sedan now. The 2019 V60 wagon will be the next model added.