Watch how quickly a Ford GT gets to 180 mph

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Using the YouTube status bar as a timing system isn't exactly a concise tool. But it's all we have to go on in this video of John Hennessey driving his 2018 Ford GT from a dead stop to 180 mph.

Also, we assume that's Hennessey only because we're not sure we'd let someone else do that in our own Ford GT.

Whomever is piloting this bone-stock Ford supercar, they managed to make the dash to 180 mph and it was surely a fun way to test the out-of-the-box capabilities of this slick machine.

Car and Driver performed instrumented testing on the Ford GT and shared the numbers. The results show a 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds flat. With the throttle still matted, the GT passed 130 mph in 10.1 seconds and continued up to 170 mph. It needed just 21.4 seconds to get there. With enough room, Ford says the GT will run out of juice at 216 mph.

Hennessey shared this video to create a baseline of what the GT can do. If he's not cooking up some added power we'd be shocked. After all, this is a man who owns a company that lives to take already powerful vehicles and to twist the wick until we're face to face with four-figure horsepower cars and trucks.

As it stands from the factory, the Ford GT knocks out 647 horsepower from its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. Torque is rated at 550 lb-ft and power routes to the back wheels thanks to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Hennessey's car looks particularly good making use of that engine and transmission as it's a Heritage Edition car finished in red with with stripes.

We don't believe he paid $1.8 million for his car. But someone else paid that much for one, so hopefully Hennessey is keeping all of the stock parts in safe storage should he decided to sell down the road. While a Hennessey-tuned Ford GT would make headlines, turn tremendous trap speeds, and fetch a small fortune, it's likely a bone stock example could still command more cash in a future auction or private sale.

Regardless, we can't wait to see what Hennessey has in store for his American-made supercar.