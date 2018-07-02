Dodge Challenger Redeye pricing, BMW M4 CSL spy shots, original Ford Bronco rides again: Today's Car News





Icon is building new old Ford Broncos Enlarge Photo

Last week we learned that Dodge isn't just letting those Challenger SRT Demon parts go to waste. A Challenger Hellcat Redeye model gets not only 797 horsepower, but the Demon's torque reserve and after chiller as well. Now we know the price. It will start at $71,350 when it goes on sale this fall.

BMW likes to build sport coupes, then come out with even better performing version of said coupes. One possible variant is the M4 CSL, a track-ready model to top the already bonkers 493-horsepower M4 GTS with its water-injection system. We spotted what could be the M4 CSL (Coupe Sport Lightweight) testing at the Nürburgring. Check it out.

Even as the Ford Bronco readies its return, enthusiasts have fond memories of the original from the 1960s. Now, thanks to Jonathan Ward at Icon, you can buy a retro-modern 1960s Bronco that will drive better than any early Bronco ever did. With a current Mustang V-8, an Art Morrison chassis, and Icon's attention to detail, the so-called Old School BR will be the Bronco you always wished you owned.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Dodge Challenger pricing revealed, Redeye starts at $71,350

Watch how quickly a Ford GT gets to 180 mph

Spy shots and video of possible BMW M4 CSL

Here's how a paralyzed ex-racer tracks his Ford GT

Icon puts original Ford Bronco back into production

Ferrari Classiche calls out the fakes and forgeries

2019 Ram 1500 review update: the new leader of the pack

Lexus recalls 115,000 cars for potential fuel leak

Tesla Model 3 production still likely short of 5,000-per-week goal as June ends

PG&E, Tesla team up to boost battery backups for power grid