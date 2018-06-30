2019 Aston Martin DBS, 2019 Audi Q8, Porsche 919 Evo: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Enlarge Photo

This week we saw Aston Martin replace its Vanquish with a new super GT dubbed the DBS Superleggera. The Ferrari 812 Superfast rival features a full carbon fiber body and 715-horsepower V-12, and will be in showrooms by the end of the year. And Vanquish fans shouldn't sweat; we hear Aston Martin will revive the name for a mid-engine supercar due around 2020.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Enlarge Photo

Dodge shocked everyone this week by unveiling a 797-horsepower version of its Challenger SRT Hellcat. Dubbed the Redeye, it packs almost the same power as the Demon, and many of the dragstrip hero's technologies are present too.

2019 Audi Q8, Atacama Desert, Chili, media drive, June 2018 Enlarge Photo

One of the vehicles we drove this week was the Audi Q8, due in showrooms late this year. The coupe-like SUV is Audi's challenger to the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and it will soon be joined by more potent variants.

2019 Audi SQ8 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

One of the more potent Q8 variants will be an SQ8, an undisguised prototype for which was spotted this week. The SUV should pack close to 500 hp when it debuts later this year.

Porsche 919 Evo at the Nürburgring Enlarge Photo

Porsche this week obliterated the lap record for the Nürburgring. German racing driver Timo Bernhard took the 919 Evo time-attack car around the 12.9-mile course in just 5:19.55. You'll be stunned after watching the video of his epic run.

Romain Dumas drives the Volkswagen ID R at 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Enlarge Photo

Another record that was smashed was that of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. French racing Romain Dumas in the Volkswagen ID R electric car smashed the old record by 16 seconds, and we're talking the record for all classes, not just EVs.

2019 McLaren Senna, Portugal Media Drive, June 2018 Enlarge Photo

Another car we drove this week was McLaren's Senna. McLaren calls the 789-hp Senna the ultimate street-legal track car, and that's no exaggeration.

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Enlarge Photo

Nissan this week celebrated the 50th anniversary of its GT-R by unveiling a one-off model with 710 hp on tap. Italdesign, which also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, was tasked with building the car.