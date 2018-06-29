Porsche 919 'Ring record, 2019 Dodge Challenger, 2018 Nissan GT-R50: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Enlarge Photo

Porsche has obliterated the lap record for the Nürburgring. German racing driver Timo Bernhard took the 919 Evo time-attack car around the 12.9-mile course in just 5:19.55. You'll be stunned after watching the video of his epic run.

Anyone that missed out on last year's Dodge Challenger SRT Demon shouldn't feel too sad. Dodge has just unveiled a new Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye model, and it has almost the same power as the Demon as well as some of its dragstrip technologies.

Nissan has celebrated the 50th anniversary of its GT-R by designing a one-off model with 710 horsepower on tap. Italdesign, which also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, was tasked with building the car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Porsche 919 Evo obliterates Nürburgring record with 5:19 run

Here are all the parts the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye borrowed from the Demon

Nissan and Italdesign show one-off GT-R with 710 horsepower

2018 Nissan Kicks vs. 2018 Kia Soul: Compare Cars

Waymo needs “large number” of cars for European self-driving fleet

2019 Chevy Volt gets faster charging, stronger regen, more luxury features

2019 Opel Astra spy shots

2019 Honda Pilot, HR-V revealed: more safety tech, a volume knob

2019 Lincoln Nautilus priced to start at $41,335

Tesla Model 3 orders open to all US, Canada buyers