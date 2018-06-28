2019 Lincoln Nautilus priced to start at $41,335





Luxury buyers will have a new name to consider in the mid-size crossover market: the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus.

Lincoln announced this week that the Nautilus, which takes over duties from the ambiguous MKX, will start at $41,335. Along with the pricing announcement, the Ford luxury brand also launched the crossover's online configurator.

Buyers will be met with four separate trim distinctions: Nautilus base, Select ($45,540), Reserve ($49,870), and Black Label ($57,890). The base Nautilus is actually $1,300 more than the outgoing MKX, but it's for the better.

All Nautilus models come standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 making 245 horsepower and 280 pound-feet and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Notable standard features inside and out include a hands-free tailgate, a 12.3-inch LCD driver-information center, power seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen, a suite of active safety features, and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Of course, the base Nautilus' price climbs quickly when ticking through the options list.

All-wheel drive is a $2,495 option on all trim levels and adding the available 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 335 hp and 380 lb.-ft of torque bumps the price up another $2,070. Note, AWD is standard on all V-6 powered models. The engine is not available with the base model, however.

Focusing on just how expensive the 2019 Nautilus can be, we ticked every option box for a Black Label model. Doing so meant selecting a $1,750 optional copper exterior color, a towing package, driver assistance package, and a technology package. Finally, choosing a rear-seat entertainment system brought the final MSRP to $70,505 before other add-ons such as various floor mats and a roof rack.

No matter which trim, all Nautilus crossovers feature Lincoln's latest corporate face inspired by the Navigator with more chrome and plenty of LED lights. The 2019 Nautilus goes on sale this summer.