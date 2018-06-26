2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera debuts with 715 horsepower

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Behold the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

The super GT is the third model in the British automaker's much-hyped Second Century plan, which calls for seven new cars in seven years, and it fills the void left by the Vanquish which bowed out of production late last year.

DBS is a familiar Aston Martin name that dates back to the 1960s, while Superleggera is a name normally associated with hot Italian models. Aston Martin has a history with it too, however, due to the automaker's earlier work with Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera and the run of “super light” DB4s launched in the 1960s.

Aston Martin has refrained from revealing just how light the DBS Superleggera is compared to the mechanically similar DB11 which weighs about 3,900 pounds. What the automaker will say is that the DBS Superleggera is enclosed completely in light yet sturdy carbon fiber. The look is aggressive, though we're sure the oversized grille will prove polarizing.

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Enlarge Photo

Power comes from an in-house developed 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 and registers at a peak 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, with the latter arriving at just 1,800 rpm. This sees the super GT hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, 100 mph in 6.4 seconds, and a top speed of 211 mph. Detailed tuning of the V-12 together with a new active exhaust system ensures the DBS Superleggera's growl is separate from the DB11, particularly in the more aggressive dynamic modes (GT, Sport and Sport Plus).

The DBS Superleggera also benefits from unique tuning of its rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission, as well as a mechanical limited-slip differential and torque vectoring to aid handling. Also aiding the handling is the latest adaptive damping technology and advanced aero including a Formula 1-inspired double-diffuser. Aston Martin says peak downforce is 397 pounds, or the highest of any regular production road car that automaker's launched yet. The standard wheels are a 21-inch set.

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Enlarge Photo

You'll find all of Aston Martin's usual luxury items inside, with sports seats lined in leather and Alcantara fitted as standard. The car also features long list of standard equipment including keyless entry, a 360-degree view camera, parking aids, navigation and Wi-Fi.

The DBS Superleggera will land in showrooms in late 2018 and a convertible option will be added next year. Pricing has been confirmed to start at $304,995. Rivals include the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Bentley Continental GT Speed.

Beyond the DBS Superleggera, there are still four models due in Aston Martin’s Second Century plan. The next four will be an SUV in 2019, a mid-engine supercar in 2020, and two Lagonda models arriving by the end of 2022. Along the way there will also be limited-edition models like the Valkyrie and the electric Rapid-E.