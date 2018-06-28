2019 Dodge Challenger boasts 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Dodge Challenger is entering the 2019 model year, and while the SRT Demon is no longer at the party the drag strip hero's influence will be felt in a few of the lineup's models, none more so than the new-for-2019 SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Featuring red eyes in its Hellcat badges to signify that it's been possessed by the Demon, the SRT Hellcat Redeye comes with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 pumping out an ungodly 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. The result is 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds, a quarter-mile ET of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph, and a top speed of 203 mph. In other words, supercars better watch out.

There's more power for the regular SRT Hellcat too. For 2019, output from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 has been dialed up to 717 hp and 656 lb-ft, up from 707 hp and 650 lb-ft previously. This one will run the quarter-mile in 10.9 seconds.

Note, both quarter-mile figures are with the cars' available Widebody option. Go with the narrow body and you'll need to shave off 0.3 of a second off both times.

While official pricing hasn't been set for the Hellcat Redeye, Dodge official said it will start from about $70,000.

The big news for fans on a budget is that you'll now be able to add the Demon's aggressive Widebody look—and the extra grip it brings—to the R/T Scat Pack model. And this one's certainly no slouch with the 6.4-liter V-8 under the hood, good for 485 hp and 475 lb-ft. According to Dodge, the price will be kept below $40,000.

In addition to these changes, the 2019 model year sees the Challenger receive some new hood designs. The most prominent is the retro dual-snorkel hood on the Hellcat models. Fans of Mopar machines from the 1960s and '70s will instantly recognize the design, which is said to be fully functional, allowing maximum air flow into the engine's intake.

The Hellcats also benefit from some of the Demon's electronic wizardry including Launch Control, Launch Assist, Line Lock and Torque Reserve. The latter closes a bypass valve to prefill the supercharger and manages fuel flow and spark advance to balance engine rpm and torque, thus generating a reserve of torque to be delivered upon acceleration from a standing stop.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Enlarge Photo

Once again, the R/T Scat Pack doesn't miss out as it also picks up Launch Control, Launch Assist and Line Lock. It also gets an SRT-tuned chassis with stiffer front springs, retuned shock absorbers and larger sway bars front and rear. There's also a rear spoiler borrowed from the Hellcat.

The 2019 updates to the Challenger along with those to the Charger are to tide things over until Dodge finally implements a full redesign for the cars sometime around 2021. Earlier in June, Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Dodge parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, told Motor Authority that the redesigned cars may stick with the current-gen platform, albeit a heavily updated version. Previously it was thought that the cars might adopt a platform from either Alfa Romeo or Maserati.

Sales of the 2019 Challenger and Charger commence this fall.