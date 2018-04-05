Jeep Wrangler pickup, C8 Corvette, Lincoln comeback: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lincoln Aviator SUV Enlarge Photo

Jeep will once again have a pickup truck in its lineup starting next year. A prototype has just been spotted and confirms the truck will be based on the latest Wrangler.

We also have tentative confirmation that the next-generation Chevrolet Corvette will in fact be a mid-engined car. A Chevy dealer claims to have seen a photo of the car at a dealer meet and says it definitely looked mid-engined.

Lincoln's been on a roll with its latest SUVs, the most recent of which is a new Aviator. But the brand knows it needs to maintain the momentum going forward. We recently got a glimpse of how Lincoln plans to do that.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup (Scrambler) spy shots

Chevy may have just shown dealers the mid-engine C8 Corvette

Lincoln's next act: this time it's a marathon

Report: Chevy Sonic, Ford Taurus and Fiesta days numbered in US

TVR to return to Le Mans with Rebellion Racing in premier LMP1 class

5 things about the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric we learned at the NY auto show

Next Alfa Romeo likely to be a Giulia coupe, may feature hybrid Quadrifoglio model

2018 Lexus RX review

2018/2019 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 ready to take on Le Mans

Why I traded my Chevy Bolt EV for a Tesla: 1 reader's story