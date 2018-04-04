Next Ford Focus teased ahead of April 10 reveal

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford has started its teaser campaign for the next-generation Focus and confirmed the reveal date as April 10.

The first teaser is a video revealing some intricate details planned for the car like jewel headlights and sculpted body panels. The sporty wheels, equipped with Michelin rubber, suggest we might be looking at a version equipped with the ST-Line appearance package.

The version teased is the hatchback but sedan and wagon variants will follow shortly. Prototypes for all three body styles were spotted over the past year.

An undisguised version of the hatch was also spotted in February during what appeared to be an official photo shoot.

2019 Ford Focus Sedan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Ford Focus spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo 2019 Ford Focus Wagon spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The car represents the fourth generation of the Focus nameplate and is expected on sale in the fall as a 2019 model. And this time Ford will source the popular compact from a plant in China, at least for the United States.

Look for a roomier cabin and sharper dynamics. It’s not clear what Ford plans for the powertrains, though it’s almost certain all units will be turbocharged. Transmissions should include manual and automatic units. A plug-in hybrid should also be offered at some point but it isn't clear if there will be a repeat of the current Focus Electric.

A Focus ST hatch should be offered close to the market launch, once again with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 dishing out around 250 horsepower. Further out, expect a Focus RS hatch, possibly with mild-hybrid technology. The current Focus RS bows out of production on April 6.

Rivals for the Focus include the Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Golf.