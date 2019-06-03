Volkswagen's 3-row Atlas is about to spawn a smaller, more rakish model with only two rows, a preview of which came last year in the form of the Atlas Cross Sport Concept.

The 2-row Atlas made its debut in April at Auto Shanghai 2019, albeit for the Chinese market where it is known as the Teramont X (the regular 3-row Atlas is badged a Teramont in China).

Versions for North America are still testing and a prototype has just been spotted. While heavily camouflaged, we already know what to expect due to the reveal of the Teramont X. What we still don't know is what the vehicle will be called locally, though the Atlas Cross Sport name of last year's concept, or simply Atlas Sport, is highly likely.

2020 Volkswagen Teramont X

Without the burden of necessary third-row headroom, VW designers were able to give the 2-row Atlas a more aggressive, more rakish profile at the rear. However, those wowed by the original Atlas Cross Sport Concept's stylish lines may be disappointed in the production vehicle's final look. While it's not hulking like the regular 3-row Atlas, the 2-row model loses some of the stylish charm from the concept.

Powertrains should be shared with the 3-row Atlas. This means a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 238 horsepower or a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 280 hp here in the U.S. There's a possibility for a hybrid powertrain as well, which the concept featured.

Production for North America is confirmed to start later this year at VW's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, meaning we should see the vehicle arrive as a 2020 model. Potential rivals include the Chevrolet Blazer, Ford Edge and Jeep Grand Cherokee.